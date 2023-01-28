Exploring the Inspiration Behind the Fourth Day Collection in the Telugu Film "Pathaan"

The film "Pathaan" is reported to have performed exceptionally well on its third day of release, with record-breaking numbers from advance online bookings and the holiday of Republic Day. The film has reportedly earned a total of Rs 127.5 crores at the Indian box office across all language versions. The strong performance is expected to continue over the weekend due to the holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

The Telugu version of the film reportedly had a 15-43% occupancy from its limited theatrical release and has received positive feedback from Telugu moviegoers. It is said to have earned over Rs 2.5 crore nett on the following day from its Telugu version, and has seen a similar response in Tamil Nadu where it was released in a dubbed version. The film has reportedly made history by collecting Rs 55 crore on its first day and Rs 57 crore on its second day from the Hindi market, and has also performed exceptionally well in the overseas market.



"Pathaan" is a Hindi action thriller film written and directed by Siddharth Anand, funded by Aditya Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Johan Abraham. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe series. The film depicts the story of a former RAW agent turned rogue leader of a private anti-social organization who spreads a deadly lab-generated virus in India, and his combat against them.

