HIT 2 Box Office: Excellent USA Day 1 Collections

HIT 2, a criminal thriller starring Adivi Sesh, was released yesterday, December 2nd and received a favourable reception from moviegoers and critics on its first day. The film, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is a sequel to the hit film HIT, which starred Vishwak Sen. According to the most recent update, HIT 2 earned $240,460 from USA Premiers, while Adivi Sesh's film earned $200,323 from 247 venues on its first day. The total box office receipts for HIT 2 in the United States are $440,783.

The film HIT 2 revolves around an SP range cop named Krishna Dev, aka KD (Adivi Sesh), who becomes involved in the gruesome murder of a victim named Sanjana. He later discovers the same psychopath has victimised several other ladies. The rest of the plot revolves around how Krishna Dev apprehends the murderer.