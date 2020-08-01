How Kannada Movies Are Setting New Benchmarks At Box Office

Sandalwood, which once used to produce low budget movies is reaching out to global markets by producing movies on a large scale. Big budget movies which were once confined to Bollywood and Hollywood are now common in Sandalwood too.



Younger generation directors are coming up with new themes and are trying to explore new avenues to amass huge revenues across the world. Producers are not hesitating to make huge investments and are eventually getting huge turnovers too.

If you look at the recent release in Kannada, like say KGF chapter1, Kurukshetra, The villain are movies to name a few, they have been made on a huge budget and have even reaped huge returns too. However, there are instances of high budget movies which have not reached expectations.

KGF Chapter 2 which broke all box office records made a whopping 250 crores across the world and has become the first Kannada movie to join the 100 and 200 crore clubs. In the Kannada film industry, this movie which was dubbed in multiple languages was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale films, set a new benchmark for other filmmakers. Rocking Star Yash was in the lead role and KGF Chapter 2 is also likely to rock in terms of amassing revenue.

Kurukshetra, which is a part of Indian mythology series Mahabharata, was produced with a high budget. The movie was directed by Naganna and had a rich star cast which included Ravichandran, Ambareesh, Sonu sood, Nikhil Kumar, Nayanthara and others. Challenging star Darshan had played the role of Duryodhana' in the movie. The movie which was produced by Muniratna had earned 90 crores across the world.

'Rajakumara' which was helmed by Santhosh Anandram with Puneet Rajkumar in the lead was produced by Hombale Films. The movie did fairly well earning Rs 75 crores across the world. The movie which had father sentiment had Puneet in a vital role which he portrayed exceedingly well.

"The villain" which was a multi starrer movie with kiccha Sudeep and Shivarajkumar in lead roles earned about 57 crores across the world. The movie was directed by Prem and was produced by C.R. Manohar didn't fetch the expected turnovers at the box office. However, producer was not at loss as he got back the money he invested. Amy Jackson, and Srikanth played pivotal roles in the movie.

The fantasy adventure of Rakshit Shetty, Avane Srimannarayana' helmed by debutante director Sachin Ravi with Rakshith and Shanvi Srivatsa in lead roles didn't yield expected turnover and also failed to meet audience expectation. The project which was produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, and H K Prakash jointly earned 56 crores worldwide and it has a record of shooting for more than 200 days in sandalwood industry.

Now, these movies are proof enough that Kannada movies have evolved and coome a long way from small budget movies to grand sets with rich production values.