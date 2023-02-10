Mammootty's Investigative Thriller 'Christopher' Collects Rs 1.67 Crores on Opening Day

It seems that Mammootty's recent film "Christopher" has not made a strong impression with audiences, as the movie only raked in Rs 1.67 crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office. Despite having a budget of Rs 18.7 crores, it seems difficult for the film to turn a profit based on the average responses it has received.

According to reports from Twitter forums that track box office collections, "Christopher" opened on February 9 to mixed reviews. While the background music and cinematography received positive comments, the movie was criticized for its poorly written script by Udaykrishnan.



Despite the presence of talented actors like Amala Paul, Sarath Kumar, Aiswarya Lekshmi, and Sneha, "Christopher" falls short as an investigative thriller, and can be considered as an average outing from Mammootty this year. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the movie fails to live up to its expectations and leaves audiences disappointed.

