Naga Chaitanya's Love Story Movie First Week Box Office Collections

Highlights

Love Story Movie Box Office Collections: The Love Story film completed a run of one week successfully and we hear that the movie made a total share of Rs. 27.24 crore in the first week.

Love Story Movie Box Office Collections: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in the latest Telugu film Love Story. The film has become a very big hit at the box office. The film completed a run of one week successfully and we hear that the movie made a total share of Rs. 27.24 crore in the first week.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the Love Story film's collections in the first week.

Nizam: Rs 9.9 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 3.49 Cr

Vizag: Rs 2.43 Cr

Guntur: Rs 1.3 Cr

East: Rs 1.36 Cr

West: Rs 1.16 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.12 Cr

Nellore: 0.70 Cr

Rest of India: Rs 1.43 Cr

Rest of World: Rs 4.35 Cr

Total Worldwide Share: Rs 27.24 Cr

Sekhar Kammula directed the film which is a romantic drama where he discussed two sensible topics of society.

