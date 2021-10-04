Naga Chaitanya's Love Story Movie First Week Box Office Collections
Love Story Movie Box Office Collections: The Love Story film completed a run of one week successfully and we hear that the movie made a total share of Rs. 27.24 crore in the first week.
Love Story Movie Box Office Collections: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in the latest Telugu film Love Story. The film has become a very big hit at the box office. The film completed a run of one week successfully and we hear that the movie made a total share of Rs. 27.24 crore in the first week.
The following is the detailed breakdown of the Love Story film's collections in the first week.
Nizam: Rs 9.9 Cr
Ceeded: Rs 3.49 Cr
Vizag: Rs 2.43 Cr
Guntur: Rs 1.3 Cr
East: Rs 1.36 Cr
West: Rs 1.16 Cr
Krishna: Rs 1.12 Cr
Nellore: 0.70 Cr
Rest of India: Rs 1.43 Cr
Rest of World: Rs 4.35 Cr
Total Worldwide Share: Rs 27.24 Cr
Sekhar Kammula directed the film which is a romantic drama where he discussed two sensible topics of society.