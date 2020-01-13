Official: Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 days collection report
Sarileru Neekevvaru made a whopping amount on the release day at the box-office.
Sarileru Neekevvaru made a whopping amount on the release day at the box-office. The film unit is happy now that the movie made an amount of 10 crores at the box-office on the second day, in the Telugu states.
The following is the box-office report of the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru while the figures for the second day and a total of two days collections is mentioned below.
Area: Day 2 Collection: Two days collections
Nizam: 4.02 Cr: 12.68 Cr
Ceded: 1.45 Cr: 5.15 Cr
Nellore: 0.28 Cr: 1.55 Cr
Krishna: 0.68 Cr: 3.75 Cr
Guntur: 0.50 Cr: 5.64 Cr
West Godavari: 0.43 Cr: 3.15 Cr
East Godavari: 0.69 Cr: 4.04 Cr
Uttarandhra: 1.36 Cr: 5.40 Cr
Telugu states share: 9.41 Cr: 41.36 Cr
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara