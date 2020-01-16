Pattas First Day Collection: Dhanush Movie Gets Career Best Opening On Day 1

Dhanush is on cloud nine and clearly thrilled about his Sankranthi release getting all the love from the audience. The most awaited Dhanush starrer Pattas released in theatres on Pongal. As per reports from the trade circles, the film is off to a flying start. With positive word of mouth, Dhanush's Pongal release was housefull in most theatres.

with crowds thronging theatres to watch Pattas with families, the film kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket window.

So how much did the Tamil movie collect at the box office on day 1? Well, trade pundits say, Dhanush's new release Pattas raked in a whopping Rs 6.5 crore on the first day at the box office. This apparently is said to be the actor's career-best opening in Tamil Nadu.

His previous film Asuran too racked up impressive figures at the box office. This time around, the movie is extra special as Dhanush had a movie release just a week after his father-in-law Rajinikanth's Darbar. So even though expectations were high, there was jitters. But now, it appears all fears have vanished going by Pattas first day box office collections. And the icing on the cake is that with Pattas, Dhanush has surpassed his own record created by his previous release Asuran. The film Pattas, we hear, has collected a whopping Rs one crore in Chennai city alone on the very first day of its release.

Pattas is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. Dhanush plays a dual role for the first time in Pattas. The director-actor duo had earlier worked together for Kodi which was also a blockbuster hit way back in 2016. Mehreen Pirzaada, Nasser, Sneha and Naveen Chandra among others in key roles in Pattas.

Now, with the festival season behind it remains to be seen if Dhanush's Pattas can keep the momentum going and lure crowd with word of mouth.