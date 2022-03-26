RRR 1st day collections : Ram charan and Jr ntr Starrer Mints Rs 240 Crore Worldwide

The most hyped periodic drama, RRR has, released yesterday and started smashing all the box office records since day 1. As per the latest sources of information, the film has minted up to Rs 120 Crore Net Plus on its opening day in Telugu alone across various territories.

Tamil = Rs 10 crore

Hindi = Rs 25 crore

Kannada = Rs 14 crores

Malayalam = Rs 4 crores

However, the official trade pandits clarified that the film had collected Rs 240 Crore share worldwide in all the languages.

These stunning collections witnessed the directorial power of SS Rajamouli once again and the star value of Young Tiger NTR and Mega Powerstar Ramcharan. As per the sources,

the film has attracted the masses across the globe. However, the film would have done much better in Hindi circuits but witnessed less occupancy due to a massive increase in ticket prices. However, the film is exceptionally doing well in the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat and a few parts of UP.