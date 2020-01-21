Top
Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie 10 Days Box Office Collection Report

Highlights

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has become a big hit already. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in the film. The film unit...

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has become a big hit already. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in the film. The film unit already collected a worldwide share of Rs 124.42 Crore in 10 days. The movie has become the biggest hit in Mahesh Babu's career and also became a non-Baahubali record in the Telugu film industry. The film lives up to the tag, Blockbuster ka Baap.

The following is the breakdown of the film's latest collections at the box-office for ten days.

Nizam - 33 cr

Ceded - 14.65 cr

Uttarandhra - 17.07 cr

Guntur - 9.03 cr

East Godavari - 10.06 cr

West Godavari - 6.57 cr

Krishna - 7.97 cr

Nellore - 3.62 cr

Total 10 days share 101.97 Cr

Sarileru Neekevvaru: 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐂𝐑 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐄 Film in 𝐀𝐏/𝐓𝐆 (Non-BB Record)

