Sarkari Vaari Paata Box office: Superstar Mahesh babu sets Box office on Fire On day 1

The hype that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer created has increased the expectations of fans and film lovers. Yesterday's released SVP film has made the buzz in the trailer a reality and showed its stronghold at the box office. Keerthi Suresh is played as a love interest of Mahesh Babu, and the film revolves around how money lender Mahi collects the due money from the antagonist, Rajendranath. The film is very entertaining in the first half, and the second heart is emotional and packed with action elements.

Collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office:

• Nizam: 12.24Cr

• Ceeded: 4.70Cr

• UA: 3.74Cr

• East: 3.25Cr

• West: 2.74Cr

• Guntur: 5.83Cr

• Krishna: 1.95Cr

• Nellore: 1.56Cr

Total - 36.01CR (50.10CR~ Gross)

On the first day, the premiers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata surpassed a gross of $ 912k.

KA + ROI: - 2.70Cr

Overseas: 6.50Cr

Total WW: 45.21CR (70CR~ Gross)