Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office: Mahesh babu shattering the existing records

Tollywood Super Star Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released recently. It received mixed reviews from both the audience as well as film critics on its release day. Later, the audience started thronging the theatres and making it a paisa vasool entertainer. It's been 4 days since the film's release, and it started shattering the existing records at the box office in terms of collections.

As per the box office reports, the film joined the 2 million Dollars club in the United States. Moreover, Sarkaru Vaari Paata became the fastest film to gross $1 crore at RTC X Roads. Despite the negative publicity on the film, the film collected Rs 16 crore on its 4th day of release. However, the makers are yet to release the official figures. The film, directed by Parasuram Petla, will celebrate its success celebrations today in Kurnool.

