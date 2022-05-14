Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box office: Mahesh babu's film exceeded Expectations on day 2

Tollywood Super Star Mahesh Babu and Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata recorded massive box office openings in India and overseas markets. The film is said to be a satire on the banking system had received mixed reviews from both the film critics and the common audience. The collections of the film saw a fall on its second day at the box office.

As per the trade reports, the film is struggling hard to pull the audience on its second day because of the mixed talk. As per the latest reports from the Andhra Box Office, the film collected Rs 12.24 crore in the Nizam area. The latest flick of Mahesh Babu got off to a great start in the US. On day one, the film surpassed $1 million (Rs 7.73 crore). Let's see how the Sarkaru Vaari Paata performs at the weekend.