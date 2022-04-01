SS Rajamouli's RRR Emerged as 2nd Biggest Grosser in India in its First Week at Box Office

The triumph of Rajamouli's periodic film RRR has been continuing and doing wonders at the box office. After finishing its first week run across the globe, it has collected Rs 527 crores, making it the second-highest grosser.

Although there is a slighter drop in the collections, it overtook the Dangal, which collected Rs 511 crores previously. However, the film should still collect around Rs 800 crores to reach that magic figure. However, as per the film trade analysts, it is a rare feat for this film to surpass the Bahubali 2 collections.

However, it is estimated that the film would reach up to Rs 900 crore collections worldwide. We should see how strong the film will hold its collections this weekend and how much gross it would collect in a full run.