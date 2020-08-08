Bramhanandam’s awesome lockdown sketches

Is there any need to give an intro to Tollywood's ace comedian Bramhanandam? No, his ace acting skills and hilarious facial expressions are enough to make us go ROFL. But many don't know his hidden talents other than comedy. Bramhi is an excellent artist! His pencil does wonders and fills the papers with awesome sketches and during this quarantine period he has introduced us with his skill for pencil sketching.



These four months during lockdown, while the film stars were enjoying the break time with their families and indulged in their hobbies, like Samantha being busy with gardening and Ram Charan having a fun time with his niece, But the comedy king, Bramhanandam pulled out his inner artist and spent his free time sketching beautiful images.

Bramhanandam's son Gautam keeps on sharing his father's fabulous sketches and makes all his fans go awe, Of late, Bramhanandam sketched awesome images of 'Lord Rama and Hanuman' on the occasion of laying foundation for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The sketch shows Lord Rama hugging his beloved Hanuman with all love and Hanuman ji is shedding tears of happiness. There are no words after witnessing this beautiful image. Bramhanandam just aced it and showed off his talent.





This ace actor is always busy with his tight shooting schedules. But now as the ace



comedian has time his artistry skill are displayed through his sketches of Mother Teresa or Covid-19 art piece which thrill our mind and leaves us speechless.

Bramhanandam also gave life to his favourite poet Rabindranath Tagore through his wonderful sketch.

Even the sketch of ace poet Sri Sri Garu made us awestruck.

After witnessing such awesome sketches of Tollywood's finest actor Bramhanandam, all the netizens are applauding him and have made it viral on on social media by sharing and retweeting these ultimate art pieces.



