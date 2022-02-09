BRIT Awards 2022: Adele And Olivia Rodrigo Bag The 'Artist of the Year' And 'Best International Song' Awards

The gala BRIT 2022 Awards event took place a couple of hours ago and the ace singer Adele bagged a total of 3 awards. While the singer-songwriter, from Tottenham, bagged the Song of the Year award along with Easy On Me and as well as Artist Of The Year trophies. Well, the gala event took place at O2 Arena in London and the show was streamed live on YouTube too.

Well, the winner Adele also took to the centre stage and said, "First of all I didn't know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can't believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. But thank you so much. It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus."

Let us check out the complete list of winners…

Artist of the Year

• Adele – WINNER

• Dave

• Ed Sheeran

• Little Simz

• Sam Fender

Group

• Coldplay

• D-Block Europe

• Little Mix

• London Grammar

• Wolf Alice – WINNER

BRITs Rising Star

• Holly Humberstone – WINNER

• Bree Runway

• Lola Young

Song of the Year

• A1 & J1 – 'Latest Trends'

• Adele – 'Easy On Me' – WINNER

• Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – 'Don't Play'

• Becky Hill and David Guetta – 'Remember'

• Central Cee – 'Obsessed With You'

• Dave – 'Clash (featuring Stormzy)'

• Ed Sheeran – 'Bad Habits'

• Elton John and Dua Lipa – 'Cold Heart'

• Glass Animals – 'Heat Waves'

• Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – 'Bed'

• KSI – 'Holiday'

• Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – 'Wellerman'

• Riton x Nightcrawlers – 'Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)'

• Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – 'Body'

• Tom Grennan – 'Little Bit of Love'

Best New Artist

• Central Cee

• Griff

• Joy Crookes

• Little Simz – WINNER

• Self Esteem

Album of the Year

• Adele – '30' – WINNER

• Dave – 'We're All Alone In This Together'

• Ed Sheeran – '='

• Little Simz – 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'

• Sam Fender – 'Seventeen Going Under'

Best Rock/Alternative Act

• Coldplay

• Glass Animals

• Sam Fender – WINNER

• Tom Grennan

• Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

• AJ Tracey

• Central Cee

• Dave – WINNER

• Ghetts

• Little Simz

Best Dance Act

• Becky Hill – WINNER

• Calvin Harros

• Fred

• Joel Corry

• Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

• Adele

• Dua Lipa – WINNER

• Ed Sheeran

• Griff

• Joy Crookes

International Artist

• Billie Eilish – WINNER

• Doja Cat

• Lil Nas X

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Taylor Swift

International Group

• ABBA

• BTS

• Måneskin

• Silk Sonic- WINNER

• The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

• ATB/Topic/A75 – 'Your Love'

• Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'

• Ckay – 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)'

• Doja Cat – 'Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)'

• Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – 'Heartbreak Anthem'

• Jonasu – 'Black Magic'

• Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – 'Stay'

• Lil Nas X – 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

• Lil Tjay & 6lack – 'Calling My Phone'

• Måneskin – 'I Wanna Be You Slave'

• Olivia Rodrigo – 'Good 4 U' – WINNER

• Polo G – 'Rapstar'

• Tiësto – 'The Business'

• The Weeknd – 'Save Your Tears'

Congratulations to all the winners…