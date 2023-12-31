‘BSS10’ team finishes key schedule; title & first look on 3rd Jan

Exciting developments surround the collaboration between promising actor Srinivas Bellamkonda and director Sagar K Chandra for their upcoming project, tentatively titled #BSS10, produced by the esteemed production house 14 Reels Plus, led by producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta, with Harish Katta serving as the executive producer.

The film, characterized as a unique action entertainer, has reached a significant milestone with the completion of key shooting schedules. The production boasts top-notch values, ensuring a cinematic experience enriched with technical finesse. To mark this progress, the makers have unveiled some captivating working stills.

Adding to the anticipation, the team has announced a special update for fans. The title and the first look of #BSS10 are set to be unveiled on January 3rd, coinciding with Srinivas Bellamkonda's birthday.

Director Sagar K Chandra has crafted a compelling script that promises to showcase Srinivas Bellamkonda in a powerful character. The film boasts the presence of renowned actors in key roles and features the expertise of accomplished technicians.

The music for #BSS10 is composed by the sensational BheemsCicerolio, while Mukesh Gyanesh serves as the director of photography. KotagiriVenkateswara Rao takes charge as the editor, and AvinashKolla and Kiran Kumar contribute their artistic vision as the art directors. Supervising the action sequences are Vijay, Venkat, and Real Satish.

As the buzz around #BSS10 continues to build, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the title and first look, promising a memorable cinematic experience on Srinivas Bellamkonda's birthday.