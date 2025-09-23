BTS' Company HYBE Launches Indian Subsidiary; 'HYBE India' Debuts in Mumbai

HYBE, the global entertainment conglomerate behind BTS, SEVENTEEN, KATSEYE, has officially inaugurated its Indian arm, HYBE India Entertainment Private Limited, with Mumbai selected as its strategic hub. This marks HYBE’s fifth overseas headquarters, joining its units in the U.S., Japan, Latin America, and China.

Objectives & Vision

HYBE India is being set up to serve as a bridge between India’s vibrant regional music scene and the global entertainment ecosystem. Under its stated mission, “Where voices of India become global stories,” the subsidiary aims at discovering and developing Indian talent through localized auditions and artist training programs.

It will also aim at supporting and expanding the regional activities of existing HYBE Music Group artists in India. Besides that, the company will leverage HYBE’s comprehensive expertise in artist discovery, production, management, and marketing to establish a strong presence for Indian artists in international markets.

Why India, Why Mumbai

India represents an attractive growth opportunity for HYBE. With approximately 185 million music-streaming users, it is one of the largest streaming markets globally.

One of the major driving forces could be the rapid growth in the popularity of K-pop in India that underscores the increasing cross-cultural receptivity.

Moreover, Mumbai has been established as India’s entertainment capital, the heart of Bollywood, a hub for music, performing arts, and media has been chosen as the base for HYBE India. The city’s existing infrastructure for music, content production, and its cultural diversity make it a strategic choice.

What Comes Next

Auditions and artist training programs are expected to begin in the coming months, focusing on local and regional talent. HYBE India will also facilitate and coordinate the activities of HYBE’s global artists in India, ensuring cross-regional collaboration.

Broader Strategy

The launch in India is part of HYBE’s larger “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy, which aims to embed regional cultural sensibilities into its global growth model including the U.S., Japan, Latin America, China and now, India.