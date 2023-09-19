Buchi Babu approaches this young Bollywood actor for Ram Charan

Buchi Babu Sana made heads turn with his first film “Uppena.” The film was a rage and even won the National Award for the best Telugu film. Buchi Babu has now locked Ram Charan as the hero of his next.

Now, a latest grapevine has been circulating in film circles that Buchi Babu has approached young Hindi superstar Tiger Shroff to play a key role in the film. This is mere speculation and has not been confirmed by the makers. If Tiger really comes on board, the film will be a deadly project as Tiger Shroff is know for his action and dance moves. He taking on Ram Charan will be a sight to see for the fans and general audience.





As of now, Tiger Shroff’s new film “Ganpath” has locked its release date. The action drama will be out on October 20, alongside Vijay’s “LEO” which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

