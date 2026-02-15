Buchi Babu’s b’day celebration turns special with ‘Peddi’ making video reveal

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana rang in his birthday on a high note as heartfelt wishes poured in from fans and the film fraternity alike. Adding to the celebrations, the team of his much-anticipated film Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan, unveiled a special behind-the-scenes making video that instantly set social media buzzing.

The video offers a candid glimpse into Buchi Babu Sana’s working style, highlighting his passion for rooted storytelling and meticulous attention to detail. From orchestrating massive crowd sequences with a megaphone to closely monitoring every frame with headphones on, the visuals underline the director’s hands-on approach to filmmaking. Several intense on-set moments show him guiding actors and technicians with precision, reinforcing his reputation as a director who believes in authenticity and emotional depth.

One of the biggest highlights of the video is Ram Charan’s striking new look. The actor is seen in a raw, rugged, never-seen-before avatar, hinting at a powerful and intense performance that has already sparked massive curiosity among fans. His transformation has further amplified expectations surrounding the film.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi has been generating strong buzz since its announcement. The film’s posters, first glimpse, and the debut single Chikiri Chikiri have all received an overwhelming response, creating solid momentum ahead of its release.

The high-octane action drama is slated to hit theatres on April 30 this summer, and with the latest making video, anticipation for Peddi has only grown stronger among movie lovers.