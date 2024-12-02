'C 202' Nears 50 Days in Theaters, Celebrates Box Office Success

The Telugu horror-thriller C 202, starring and directed by Munna Kasi, is on the brink of achieving a significant milestone as it approaches its 50th day in theaters. Released on October 25 under the Mighty Oak Pictures banner and produced by Manohari K.A., the film has garnered widespread acclaim across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thanks to its gripping storyline and positive word-of-mouth.

Munna Kasi, who not only directed but also wrote and starred in the film, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the audience's overwhelming support. Speaking about the film’s success, he noted that C 202 has already amassed ₹50 lakhs in share, a remarkable feat for a small-budget movie. He also urged those who haven’t yet watched the film to experience the thriller on the big screen.

The film features a talented cast, including Sharon Riya Fernandez, Tanikella Bharani, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, whose performances have been widely appreciated. The combination of compelling storytelling, strong performances, and effective execution has contributed to the movie's success, resonating with audiences who enjoy the horror-thriller genre.

C 202's impressive performance at the box office serves as an inspiring example of how a well-crafted narrative can achieve commercial success. As the film continues its remarkable run, it highlights the growing audience demand for fresh and engaging content in Telugu cinema, proving that small-budget films with strong content can make a significant impact in a competitive industry.