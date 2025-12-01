Can Vamshi Paidipally give a hit to Salman Khan!

With Telugu cinema expanding its global footprint, several top Bollywood actors are showing keen interest in collaborating with South Indian filmmakers. After Shah Rukh Khan delivered a massive blockbuster with Atlee’s Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor scored big with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, another superstar is now joining the trend.

Producer Sirish of SVC has confirmed that Salman Khan will collaborate with leading Telugu producer Dil Raju for a large-scale film slated for 2026. The project will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for films like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Maharshi, and Vijay’s Varisu. Paidipally has reportedly completed a script tailored for Salman and received the final go-ahead to begin work.

For Salman Khan, whose recent outings—excluding Dabangg 3 and Tiger 3—haven’t made a significant impact, this film is expected to be a crucial comeback. His last release, Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss, ended as a major disappointment, prompting the actor to take extra care in choosing his next project.

Paidipally, on the other hand, has been searching for a suitable Bollywood lead for nearly two years. Though he earlier pitched a script to Aamir Khan, that collaboration didn’t materialize. After the mixed response to Varisu, he is aiming for a strong comeback with a pan-India blockbuster.

All eyes are now on Paidipally’s ability to present Salman Khan in a refreshing new avatar and deliver a commercial winner in 2026.