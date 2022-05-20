Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Says, 'If The Dream Is Big Enough, The How Doesn't Matter. The Universe Will Make It Happen'

Shining on the prestigious Cannes red carpet is everyone's dream… Especially when it comes to glam dolls of the film industry, they leave no stone unturned in owning that glamorous look if they get a chance to shine on this red carpet! 'Maharshi' actress Pooja Hegde is no different! This Tollywood and Bollywood's ace actress made her debut this year on the Cannes red carpet and turned it into a memorable one by wearing a-la-mode designer outfits! She shared the beautiful pics of her Cannes show and treated all her fans…



In these pics, Pooja looks beautiful and holds the breath of her fans and fashion freaks wearing a complete white gown… She also wrote, "If the dream is big enough, the "how" doesn't matter. The universe will make it happen. Cannes 2022. #debut" and is all happy for making her debut on Cannes red carpet!

Going with the details of this outfit, she glammed-up in an off-shoulder white Maison Geyanna Youness ball gown which is all accentuated embroidered silver beige corset and umbrella-detailing feathers. Her simple middle-parted pony and diamond earrings along with on-point makeup!

This is her second look at Cannes… She wore a HONAYDA's white printed dress which is enhanced with long cape in printed jacquard! Her 'Hoola hoops' and simple hairdo upped her chic appeal!

Speaking about Pooja Hegde's work front, she was seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya and now she is busy with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus!