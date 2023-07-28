  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Captain Miller’ teaser: Dhanush stuns in most wanted criminal avatar

‘Captain Miller’ teaser: Dhanush stuns in most wanted criminal avatar
x
Highlights

Dhanush will be next seen in the period action drama “Captain Miller.” Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has the gorgeous Priyanka Mohan as the female lead.

Dhanush will be next seen in the period action drama “Captain Miller.” Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has the gorgeous Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. As promised, the makers launched the film’s teaser today.

The one and half-minute teaser is packed with complete action blocks. Dhanush plays Miller, who is a most wanted criminal and is accused of murder and dacoity. Dhanush excels in an action avatar, and he looks stunning in the teaser.We also get to see glimpses of Shiv Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and “RRR” fame Edward Sonnenblick in the teaser. Though the story isn’t revealed, the grand canvas can be witnessed in this teaser.

GV Prakash Kumar’s background score is electrifying.Sathya Jyothi Films seems to have spent huge bucks on this action drama. SendhilThyagaraj and Arjun Thygarajan are the producers. It was also announced that “Captain Miller” releases on 15th December 2023.






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad