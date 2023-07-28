‘Captain Miller’ teaser: Dhanush stuns in most wanted criminal avatar

Dhanush will be next seen in the period action drama “Captain Miller.” Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has the gorgeous Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. As promised, the makers launched the film’s teaser today.



The one and half-minute teaser is packed with complete action blocks. Dhanush plays Miller, who is a most wanted criminal and is accused of murder and dacoity. Dhanush excels in an action avatar, and he looks stunning in the teaser.We also get to see glimpses of Shiv Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and “RRR” fame Edward Sonnenblick in the teaser. Though the story isn’t revealed, the grand canvas can be witnessed in this teaser.

GV Prakash Kumar’s background score is electrifying.Sathya Jyothi Films seems to have spent huge bucks on this action drama. SendhilThyagaraj and Arjun Thygarajan are the producers. It was also announced that “Captain Miller” releases on 15th December 2023.



















