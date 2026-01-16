‘Catalan’ second look stuns audiences

Cubes Entertainments has unveiled the shocking second look poster of its grand action thriller ‘Catalan’, produced by Sharif Mohammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments. Following the tremendous response to the first look, the second look has taken the excitement to a whole new level. Inspired by the intense theme of elephant hunting, the poster presents Antony Varghese in a never-before-seen mass avatar, marking a landmark moment in Malayalam cinema. True to the title of the film, the actor appears in a powerful and commanding form in both the first and second look posters.

Touted as the biggest release in the history of Malayalam cinema, ‘Catalan’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2026. The film is directed by debutant Paul George and serves as the follow-up to the pan-Indian blockbuster action thriller ‘Marco’, also produced by Sharif Mohammed. The posters indicate that the makers aim to surpass ‘Marco’ in terms of scale, mass appeal, and action intensity.

The first teaser of ‘Catalan’ will be released on January 16. Even before the completion of its shoot, the film has secured one of the biggest overseas deals in Malayalam cinema history, breaking multiple pre-release records. In association with Fars Films, ‘Catalan’ is gearing up for the largest-ever overseas release for a Malayalam film.

High-octane action sequences were shot in Thailand under the supervision of world-renowned action director Kecha Khamphakdee, best known for international action franchises including ‘Ong-Bak’. The film also features the elephant “Pang,” which gained global recognition through the ‘Ong-Bak’ series.

Music for the film is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who created a sensation across South India with blockbusters such as ‘Kantara’ and ‘Maharaja’. Conceived as a pan-Indian project, the film has been mounted on a massive scale.

The film stars Dushara Vijayan as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Telugu actor Sunil (‘Pushpa’, ‘Jailer 2’), Kabir Duhan Singh (‘Marco’), rapper Baby Jean, Raj Tirandasu (‘Pushpa’), Bollywood actor Parth Tiwari (‘Kill’), and Malayalam actors Jagadish and Siddique, along with vlogger-singer Hanan Shah, all appearing in key roles.

The story and screenplay have been jointly written by Joby Varghese, Paul George, and Zero Jacob, with dialogues penned by Unni R.

‘Catalan’ will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, aiming for a truly pan-Indian cinematic impact.