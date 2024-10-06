Catherine Tresato come up with unique psychological thriller ‘Phani’

Gorgeous actress Catherine Tresa and veteran director VN Aditya are collaborating for a unique psychological thriller titled "Phani." The striking title poster was recently launched in Dallas, generating buzz among audiences. The film, produced by passionate filmmaker Dr. Meenakshi under the O.M.G. Productions banner and presented by AU&I Studio, promises an intriguing narrative with Catherine Tresa in a powerful role.

The title launch was conducted by Dr.Thotakura Prasad, while renowned producer Anil Sunkara unveiled the banner logo, adding to the anticipation for "Phani." Several notable guests, including Dr.Alla Srinivasa Reddy and Dr. Ismail Suhail Penugonda, also attended the event, extending their best wishes to the entire team.





Producer Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi shared that the film's shoot is about 50% complete, and they are planning a pan-India release soon. With the goal of captivating audiences across the country, "Phani" aims to be a standout psychological thriller.



Catherine Tresa expressed her gratitude for the entire team, saying, "It's a challenging character for me in 'Phani'." The title poster has already sparked interest, raising anticipation for what promises to be a gripping thriller.





Director VN Aditya acknowledged the support from Catherine and the rest of the team, stating, "Catherine's support has been invaluable; without her, this film wouldn't have been possible. I appreciate the entire cast and crew for their dedication and support."



"Phani" is being filmed entirely in the United States, boasting a strong cast that includes Mahesh Sriram, Neha Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Kasi Vishwanath, Ranjitha, and Yogita in pivotal roles. With a talented ensemble and an engaging storyline, "Phani" is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the thriller genre.