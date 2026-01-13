CBFC Yet to Receive Certification Application for Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Teaser or Trailer

On one hand there are claims that it has been cleared by the censor board, while on the other political party Karnataka unit of AAP women’s wing has filed a complaint against it with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. However, sources in the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) reveal that not a single scene from Toxic has been certified till date.

The teaser was released digitally and there is no question of CBFC certification news as digitally released content does not need a nod from the censor board. “Certification is only required if the content will be screened in theatres or telecast on television. They haven’t submitted anything for certification. Even if they do send it in future, the teaser will not be considered for certification as it has been uploaded on YouTube,” the sources added.

While speaking exclusively to BM, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan said “ Scenes like cuddling and punching on floor cannot be tolerated in our culture. We have seen the teaser. There are obscene and explicit CBFC sources report scenes which are against the social morality of women and children. Any forward-thinking society won’t allow this.”

AAP Karnataka women’s wing’s complaint

AAP Karnataka unit’s women’s wing has raised objections to the film’s teaser calling it vulgar. In the letter sent by AAP state secretary Usha Mohan to Karnataka Women’s Commission has asked the state government body to view the teaser and take action against it on social media platforms.

“The teaser uploaded on YouTube features obscene scenes. There was no disclaimer mentioned for age restrictions. Scenes, which don’t let women breathe properly, can’t be allowed in our country. It denigrates the dignity of womanhood and disrespects Kannada culture,” Mohan wrote to the Women’s Commission.