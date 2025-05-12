Chaithu Jonnalagadda steals the show in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’;gears up for big leaps ahead

Chaithu Jonnalagadda is proving to be one of Telugu cinema’s most exciting young talents. After turning heads with his memorable role as Yadagiri in Bubblegum, he has once again captured the spotlight with his performance in Nani’s latest investigative thriller, HIT: The 3rd Case.

Portraying Sub-Inspector Diwakar, Chaithu delivers a performance packed with wit, charm, and punchy dialogue. His now-viral line, “AbkiBaar Arjun Sarkar,” delivered with flair and impeccable timing, had fans erupting in theatres. His scenes with Nani, who plays the sharp and intense Arjun Sarkar, are being widely praised for their chemistry and energy.

The dynamic between Arjun and Diwakar, blending camaraderie, tension, and humor, has become one of the film’s most unexpected highlights. A recurring comedic gag—Diwakar asking for leave and being flatly denied—added a much-needed dash of levity to the film’s intense narrative and became a fan-favorite moment.

Chaithu not only shines on his own but also enhances every scene with the ensemble cast, proving his versatility and screen presence. His consistent delivery of engaging performances signals the rise of a promising star.

Looking ahead, Chaithu has a packed slate that includes an ETV Win project, a Bollywood debut, and two major Telugu films. With his growing fanbase and impressive screen graph, ChaithuJonnalagadda is clearly on a rapid ascent in Indian cinema—and there’s no slowing him down.