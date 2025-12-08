Nivetha Thomas’ brother Nikhil Thomas set for debut with 'Bengaluru Mahanagaramlo Balaka'

Tollywood is set to welcome a new face, and this time it’s the brother of a popular star heroine. Malayalam actress Nivetha Thomas, who impressed Telugu audiences with films like Jai Lava Kusa, Gentleman, and 35 Chinna Kathaa Kaadu, has carved a special place for herself in the industry. Now, her younger brother Nikhil Thomas is gearing up to make his Telugu debut as a lead actor.

Nikhil’s maiden film has been officially titled “Bengaluru Mahanagaramlo Balaka”, and the makers released a striking first-look poster. Directed by the duo Mahi and Raj, the film appears to revolve around a youngster's journey in the bustling city of Bengaluru. The poster cleverly references pop culture moments like Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Panjaa first look, Sathyam Computers, and the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di, setting a nostalgic tone.

The movie boasts a strong technical crew. Praveen Pattu—known for his writing work in comedy hits like MAD and Jathi Ratnalu—has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Vishwadeep takes charge as the music director, while Mallu Naik handles cinematography. Editing responsibilities are shared by Harish Kota and Vamsi Krishna.

Produced jointly by Akhil Yammannagari, MSN Murthy, and Ch. V. Sharma under the banners of Saya Creations and Falcon Entertainments.

With a fresh storyline and a promising team, Nikhil Thomas’ debut is already generating buzz among fans and industry circles. The film is expected to offer a youthful, energetic narrative set against the vibrant backdrop of Bengaluru.