Elon Musk Blasts EU After $140 Million Fine on X

Elon Musk, one of the world’s most influential tech leaders, has once again ignited a political firestorm—this time by taking direct aim at the European Union. His outburst came shortly after the EU imposed a hefty €120 million (about $140 million) fine on his social media platform, X, under the bloc’s stringent Digital Services Act (DSA). The penalty marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Musk and European regulators.

Musk wasted no time responding. In a series of posts on X, he vehemently criticized the EU and questioned its legitimacy. He wrote, “The EU should be abolished, and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people.” When another user resurfaced his remarks, Musk doubled down, stating, “I mean it. Not kidding.”

This enforcement action is historically significant: it is the first major fine issued against a global tech company under the DSA framework. The probe began in December 2023 and expanded over time, especially as Musk became increasingly influential in U.S. politics and a close adviser to former President Donald Trump. EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen noted that the investigation required time to ensure “a strong legal basis” for the action.

The European Commission announced that X violated multiple obligations under the DSA, particularly around transparency and user safety. According to the commission, the platform misled users through its revamped blue checkmark system—now tied to paid Premium subscriptions—and failed to grant researchers adequate access to platform data. Officials described these shortcomings as examples of “deceptive design” that could expose users to misinformation, scams, or manipulation.





He insisted that his criticism was not directed at Europe’s citizens or culture, saying, “I love Europe, but not the bureaucratic monster that is the EU.” His comments signal a deepening clash between Silicon Valley’s most outspoken billionaire and the continent’s regulatory machinery.

American Political Figures Step In

The controversy quickly spilled into U.S. political circles. Vice President JD Vance came to Musk’s defense, accusing the European Union of stifling free expression. Vance posted, “The EU should be supporting free speech, not attacking American companies over garbage,” reflecting growing concerns in Washington about EU regulatory overreach.

The closeness between Musk and the Trump administration is no secret. Musk was a major contributor to Trump’s campaign and even helped create the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), solidifying his role as a key political ally.

What Happens Next?

The European Union, a political and economic bloc of 27 nations from Germany to Belgium, maintains that its actions are part of a broader effort to regulate big tech. Apple, Google, and Meta have all faced similar scrutiny in recent years.

X now has 60 days to submit corrective proposals and 90 days to fully implement them. Failure to comply could trigger additional fines. Musk has already signaled that he intends to challenge the ruling in court, suggesting a protracted legal battle ahead.

As tensions mount between one of the world’s most outspoken CEOs and one of its most powerful regulatory bodies, the dispute could shape the future of digital governance—not just in Europe, but globally.



