  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Chandrababu extend wishes for Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 1:14 PM IST
Chandrababu extend wishes for Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025
X

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu shared a message on Twitter, extending his best wishes for the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. He expressed hopes that the event would serve as a significant platform for the development, progress, and innovation of the Telangana state.

The summit, which promises to be a grand affair, is taking place at the Hyderabad Future City venue. The Revanth Reddy government has made extensive arrangements for the event. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma is set to inaugurate the summit today at 1:30 PM, followed by an address from CM Revanth Reddy at 2:30 PM.

Tags

Chandrababu NaiduTelangana Rising Global Summit 2025Revanth ReddyHyderabad Future CityTelangana Development
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    IndiGo cancels 112 flights at Hyderabad Airport, passengers continue to suffer

    Passengers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) continue to have a harrowing time as IndiGo cancelled 112 flights on Monday.

    IndiGo cancels 112 flights at Hyderabad Airport, passengers continue to suffer

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X