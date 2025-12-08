Chandrababu extend wishes for Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu shared a message on Twitter, extending his best wishes for the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. He expressed hopes that the event would serve as a significant platform for the development, progress, and innovation of the Telangana state.

The summit, which promises to be a grand affair, is taking place at the Hyderabad Future City venue. The Revanth Reddy government has made extensive arrangements for the event. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma is set to inaugurate the summit today at 1:30 PM, followed by an address from CM Revanth Reddy at 2:30 PM.