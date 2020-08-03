'Chandramukhi 2' still at preliminary stage: Lawrence

Fifteen years ago, the original, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Jyotika and Nayanthara among others had created a sensational, unmatched slot for itself by running for 800 days in a Chennai theatre. Since the beginning of the year, a sequel to the film has been in the pipeline.

After many announcements and denials, the listing of names of the heroines which began with Jyotika, Simran and Kiara Advani were all nixed by the dancer-cum-hero, Raghava Lawrence.

In a latest announcement, he has declared that the work is still in the initial stages and would have to wait till the coronavirus subsides.