‘Chandreshwara’ blends suspense, devotion, and comedy; set for April release

Under the banner of Shiva Balaji Films, Chandreshwara is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this April. Presented by Baby Akhila and directed by G.V. Perumal Vardhan, this crime-comedy suspense entertainer features Suresh Ravi and Asha Venkatesh in lead roles. The film is produced by Dr. Ravindra Chari, marking his debut in the industry.

Adding to the buzz, the team recently released a melodious track titled "Akhila Nannu Pattachukovey" through Saregama Music. The song launch received positive attention and has heightened anticipation for the film’s release.

Co-producer P. Saritha expressed her optimism, saying, “We believe the songs in Chandreshwara will captivate audiences. We’re counting on your support for our film’s success.”

V. Balakrishna, another co-producer, extended festive greetings and added, “We’re thrilled to unveil our film’s songs. The response has been encouraging, and we are confident the film will resonate with viewers.”

Producer Dr. Ravindra Chari shared insights into the movie’s theme, stating, “Chandreshwara is a suspense thriller with an archaeological and devotional essence. The story highlights the brilliance of our ancestors and explores how they lived without modern tools. The film combines devotion, comedy, and emotion.”