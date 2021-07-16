Charmee Zaveri's new music video's poster unveiled

Punjabi actress Charmee Zaveri hails from Dubai and has done many hit punjabi songs like Aankhein Meri, G-Wagon, Hassan Ch Jaan, Gal Man Lay. She was also the brand ambassador for Sohail Khan and Parvez Khan's team called Maratha Arabians for two years for T10 cricket league.

Now she will be seen in "Hold My Kamariya" releasing on T-Series on 23rd July. Vocals given by Harshit Tomar and Rishita Monga, it also features Mayanka Pereira. The poster of the song has unveiled.

On sharing excitement for the song Charmee states, "The storyline of the song is very interesting, it's about two identical twins being portrayed based on their love life. It is quite a bubbly and fun song. I'm very excited as I was looking forward for the release of the poster since a long time."

On sharing her views about the boom in music industry in recent times she revealed, "I believe social media has played a major role in this, it has led to a significant growth in the music industry. Reels especially have been used as one of the main sources of promoting new music. During the pandemic, the whole entertainment game has changed which has led to this growth.

I feel fortunate to be a part of some hit music videos." On talking about her upcoming projects she said, "I'm eagerly waiting for the song. Also more music videos and brand endorsements are coming up. Depending on what comes my way, I might consider stepping into the film industry as well."