Check out the list of films releasing in theatres and OTTs this week

This week is going to be a feast for audiences as multiple films are lined up for theatrical release. Apart from theatrical releases, some exciting content is coming to OTT as well. Let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can this week.

Films to release in theatres

Skanda (Telugu film – Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam dub) – September 28

“Skanda: The Attacker” is an action drama film written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen in collaboration with Zee Studios. The film features Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 (Tamil film – Telugu, Hindi dub) – September 28

“Chandramukhi 2” starring Lawrence and Kangna Ranaut in lead roles is a sequel to Rajinikanth starrer blockbuster “Chandramukhi.” The film written and directed by P Vasu, with produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh and Subiksha plays prominent roles.

The Vaccine War(Hindi film) – September 28

“The Vaccine War” is a medical thriller film directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi. It is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur.

Fukrey 3 (Hindi film) – September 28

“Fukrey 3” directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, after Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). It stars an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Pedda Kapu 1 (Telugu film) – September 29

‘Pedda Kapu 1’ is rural political drama film starring Virat Karna in the lead role. The new age political thriller directed by sensible director Srikanth Addala is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy on Dwarka Creations, who previously gave a blockbuster with 'Akhanda.' Pragathi Srivastava played the love interest of Virat Karna The film also has ensemble cast of Anasuya, Rao Ramesh and others.

Films hitting OTT space

• Hostel Daze Season 4 (Hindi web series) – September 27- Prime Video

• Kumari Srimathi (Telugu web series) – September 28- Prime Video

• King Of Kotha (Malayalam film) – September 29- Disney Plus Hotstar

• Papam Pasivadu (Telugu web series) – September 29- Aha

• Agent (Telugu film) – September 29 – Sony LIV

• Kushi (Telugu film) – October 1 – Netflix