Chintapalli Rama Rao Talks About Bringing Viduthalai-2 to Telugu Audiences: "A Story That Speaks to Everyone"

With Viduthalai-2 set to release worldwide on December 20, producer Chintapalli Rama Rao is excited to bring this gripping sequel to Telugu viewers. Directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Vijay Sethupathi, the film is expected to be a powerful experience. In an exclusive conversation, Rama Rao shares his reasons for acquiring the Telugu rights, how the story connects with local audiences, and what viewers can expect from this impactful sequel.

Q: What made you want to bring Viduthalai-2 to Telugu audiences?

Chintapalli Rama Rao: When I first saw the film, I knew it was something that would resonate with Telugu audiences. The story blends real-world issues with raw emotion, and it speaks to universal themes like resistance and justice. Even though the film is directed by a Tamil filmmaker, the themes are so relatable that I knew it would strike a chord here as well.

Q: How does Viduthalai-2 connect with the Telugu audience?

Rama Rao: The story isn’t just for one region or language; it’s about fighting oppression, standing up for what’s right, and making sacrifices for a cause—things that anyone can relate to. While it comes from Tamil cinema, the issues it addresses and the emotions it evokes are very much present in Telugu culture. It’s a story that speaks to everyone, no matter where they come from.

Q: Vijay Sethupathi is known for his incredible performances. How does he portray his character in this film?

Rama Rao: Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of Perumal is truly powerful. He brings so much depth to the character—a leader who’s not just fighting for his cause but making personal sacrifices along the way. The emotional weight he carries throughout the film is remarkable. His performance is one of the best I’ve seen, and I’m sure the Telugu audience will feel every bit of it.

Q: What role does Ilaiyaraaja’s music play in Viduthalai-2?

Rama Rao: Ilaiyaraaja’s music is essential to the film. His score doesn’t just accompany the scenes; it becomes part of the story itself. The music adds an emotional layer that makes each scene more intense and impactful. It’s not just background sound—it’s woven into the narrative, giving the film an even deeper emotional pull.

Q: How does Viduthalai-2 build on the first film?

Rama Rao: The first film laid the groundwork, introducing the characters and setting the stage. Viduthalai-2 picks up from there and digs deeper into the story. The stakes are higher, and the drama is more intense. It’s a more emotional journey, and the performances, especially from Vijay Sethupathi, really take it to another level.

Q: Some people have raised concerns about the film’s violent scenes. How do you respond to that?

Rama Rao: The violence in Viduthalai-2 is part of the story, not something added for shock value. It’s grounded in real events, showing the harsh realities the characters face. It’s portrayed realistically, in line with the gritty tone of the film. It’s important to understand that the violence is not sensationalized but reflects the brutal struggles these people go through.

Q: Do you think there could be a third film in the Viduthalai series?

Rama Rao: That depends on what Vetrimaaran decides. Right now, we’re focused on making Viduthalai-2 the best it can be. If the story continues naturally, we’ll definitely consider a third film, but for now, our attention is entirely on this one.

Q: What other projects are you working on?

Rama Rao: We’re preparing for the release of Sri Sri Rajavaru, and we’ve got a new project called Dream Girl coming up. In addition to these, we’re also in the final stages of planning two more films, so there’s a lot on the horizon.

Q: Any message for the Telugu audience ahead of the film’s release?

Rama Rao: Viduthalai-2 is more than just a film—it’s a story with real meaning and something everyone can connect with. I believe the Telugu audience will find themselves deeply moved by it, and I’m confident it will leave a lasting impression. I hope they come to the theaters to experience it.