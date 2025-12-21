‘Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra’ campaign launched

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasized public participation in the monthly Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra program, held on the third Saturday of each month, to ensure cleanliness across villages and towns.

On Saturday, the Minister and District Collector P Raja Babu participated in the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra campaign at Ponnaluru. They inaugurated cement roads and side drains constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakhs, and performed foundation-stone laying for similar works worth Rs 15 lakhs in the SC Colony. Officials conducted door-to-door visits explaining the program’s objectives and participated in semi-Christmas celebrations at the local community hall. Minister Swamy stated that this month’s theme focuses on environmental opportunities, emphasizing that clean air and quality food require environmental protection. He warned against plastic and chemical pollution, stressing that Swarna Andhra’s vision can only be achieved through cleanliness and health.

At the Zilla Parishad High School in Ponnaluru, the Minister and Collector launched the ‘Mustabu’ program, implemented across all government schools, junior colleges, and welfare hostels. The program aims to instill discipline, self-confidence, and awareness of personal hygiene among students. Under the program, each classroom and hostel will have a ‘Mustabu Corner’ equipped with mirrors, combs, towels, soap, nail cutters, and hand wash. Students maintaining cleanliness will be recognized as ‘Mustabu Stars’ with weekly and monthly incentives. Outstanding hostels will receive district-level awards. District Education Officer Renuka and DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu addressed students on hygiene practices.