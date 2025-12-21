Agency entrusted with demolition of bridge at Shankar Vilas

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr.Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said an agency has been entrusted with the demolition of the old bridge over the railway track at Shankar Vilas.

He along with local MLA Md Naseer Ahmed,MLC Alapat Rajendra Prasad reviewed the progress of various railway projects at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, he said ", Several development works are underway in Guntur city and within the railway division limits. Officials informed that the demolition process will take six- days.

Pending land acquisition for the flyover will be expedited. Nandivelugu overbridge works will be completed and inaugurated in August and ROB works at Palakaluru and Inner Ring Road works will commence during February–March next year.

In order to construct Shyamala Nagar ROB in Guntur, several structures need to be removed and discussions will be held with the property owners.MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad requested a halt for Vande Bharat trains at Tenali, to which officials responded positively. Construction of the Shyamala Nagar ROB will begin only after completion of land acquisition."

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said with the coordination of railway, municipal, and R&B officials, the Arundelpet bridge construction may be completed and opened 3 to4 months ahead of the scheduled timeline. He said plans are being prepared to complete the proposed bridge and infrastructure works in and around Guntur city.

MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad said efforts are focused on identifying public needs and finding solutions to address them. Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, South Central Railway chief administrative officer Sandeep Jain, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and Guntur division railway officials were present.