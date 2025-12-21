Record low temperatures grip AP, Telangana states

Temperatures in the Telugu states have plunged to unprecedented lows, prompting many residents to stay indoors amidst the biting cold. Data indicates that both daytime and nighttime temperatures are reaching record lows, with Telangana experiencing conditions not seen in over a decade.

On Saturday, temperatures in Telangana fluctuated between 4.5 and 11.2 degrees Celsius. Kohir, in the Sangareddy district, recorded the coldest temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius, marking a ten-year record. This is a stark contrast to the 17.8 degrees Celsius recorded in the same area last year.

The intense cold has also affected Sirpur U in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, where frigid temperatures have persisted for several days. Except for the districts of Khammam, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Suryapet, most areas are registering temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Major cities are not exempt from the chill, with Hyderabad logging 10 degrees, while Mahbubnagar and Medak both recorded 5.4 degrees.

Meteorological officials anticipate that the cold conditions will worsen over the coming days, prompting an orange alert for all districts. The cold wave is expected to persist through Sunday and Monday.

In Andhra Pradesh, conditions are similarly dire, with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in many regions. In the agency areas, figures have fallen below 5 degrees Celsius, posing significant challenges for residents. In Araku, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the cold has been particularly severe, with temperatures plummeting below 3.5 degrees Celsius. Areas such as Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Sri Sathya Sai, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kakinada, NTR, Nandyal, Eluru, and Anantapur are also experiencing notably low temperatures.

The weather is taking its toll on both humans and animals, with many seeking shelter in warmer surroundings as they grapple with the extreme conditions.