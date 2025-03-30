Live
Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi film gets a grand launch
In a celebration marking the auspicious festival of Ugadi, legendary actor Chiranjeevi, known for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema, has officially launched his highly anticipated project #Mega157. The event, marked by an elaborate pooja ceremony, heralded the beginning of another exciting chapter in the Megastar’s illustrious career.
Chiranjeevi, whose filmography spans decades and includes numerous awards and hits across diverse genres, is set to collaborate with celebrated filmmaker Anil Ravipudi—whose recent success with eight consecutive blockbusters, including the record-breaking SankranthikiVasthunnam grossing over 300 Cr, has left audiences spellbound. This partnership promises an exhilarating blend of humor, heart, and high-energy action, as Ravipudi unveils a screenplay that will reimagine Chiranjeevi in a dynamic new avatar.
Produced by SahuGarapati under Shine Screens and in association with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, and presented by Smt. Archana, the film will also see the reunion of the technical team behind recent successes. Cinematographer Sameer Reddy, music director BheemsCeciroleo, and editor Tammiraju are among the talents joining the project, ensuring a technically polished experience.
The grand launch was attended by prominent figures from the industry, including Victory Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, and veteran director K Raghavendra Rao, among others. With shooting slated to begin soon, fans eagerly await what promises to be a spectacular cinematic event that reaffirms Chiranjeevi’s enduring legacy.