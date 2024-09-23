Chiranjeevi dedicates his Guinness World Record to these people

Telugu cinema’s iconic matinee idol, Megastar Chiranjeevi, has achieved a historic milestone by securing a Guinness World Record. Recognized for performing over 24,000 unique dance moves across 537 songs in 156 films, Chiranjeevi was honored with the prestigious award, presented by Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, and a Guinness representative.

This remarkable feat has garnered widespread praise from fans and celebrities alike, acknowledging Chiru's unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. Overwhelmed with emotion, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude on social media:

ఈ Guinnes world record ఘనత, నాతో చిత్రాలు నిర్మించిన నిర్మాతలకి, నన్ను నడిపించిన దర్శకులకి, అద్భుతమైన పాటలు ఇచ్చిన సంగీత దర్శకులకి, ఇన్ని విభిన్నమైన steps compose చేసిన choreographers కి దక్కుతుంది. నన్ను అమితంగా ప్రేమించి, నా dances ఇష్టపడిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికి ఇది అంకితం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/88bzUmquuE — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 23, 2024

"My heart overflows with gratitude. This Guinness World Record is something I never dreamt of. It reflects the trust and opportunities given to me by every producer and director I’ve worked with over the years."

The actor further extended his thanks to all the creative forces behind his success: "To all the music directors who composed unforgettable songs, all the choreographers who crafted the iconic dance moves, and to the audiences who appreciated my performances over the years."

Chiranjeevi also shared a special message, dedicating the honor to everyone who has cherished his dance performances throughout his career.

On the professional front, the Megastar is gearing up for his next big release, Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film directed by Vassishta Mallidi. Co-starring Trisha, the film is set for a grand release on January 10, 2025.With yet another accolade under his belt, Chiranjeevi continues to shine as a legend in the Indian film industry.