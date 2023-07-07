  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Chiranjeevi on vacation mood; discloses few details about his next

Chiranjeevi on vacation mood; discloses few details about his next
x

Chiranjeevi on vacation mood; discloses few details about his next 

Highlights

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next feature in the action comedy entertainer “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next feature in the action comedy entertainer “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh. The actor has completed all his formalities regarding the project. He also mentioned that he wrapped up dubbing part of the film yesterday.

Today Chiranjeevi flew off to the US for a short vacation. He is accompanied by his wife Surekha. The actor posted some adorable pictures from their journey, which are going viral on social media.

Megastar has also given a pleasant surprise to fans by revealing a few details about his next project. He wrote that his upcoming movie will be a family entertainer produced by Gold Box Entertainment, headed by Sushmita Konidela. The buzz in the film circles is this new project is the official remake of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s “Bro Daddy.” There is no official confirmation regarding it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X