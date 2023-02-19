Chiranjeevi proud of Cameron’s words about Ram Charan in ‘RRR’

In a recent interview, Hollywood's legendary filmmaker James Cameron spoke about Ram Charan's character arc in "RRR." Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi has quoted the same as he's super proud of his son, Charan.

"Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It's a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan. As a father I feel proud of how far he's come. Ur compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours" Chiru tweeted.

Chiru is evidently pleased about how the legendary Cameron spoke about Charan and his part in "RRR" in his latest interview. This video clip and Chiru's tweet are now going viral on social media.