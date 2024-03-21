Chiranjeevi, Trisha unveil glimpse of ‘Vishwambhara’musical session

Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi, known for his larger-than-life performances, is set to mesmerize audiences once again with his return to the fantasy genre in the upcoming film "Vishwambhara," currently in production. Directed by Vassishta, acclaimed for his work on "Bimbisara," and featuring Trisha as the leading lady, the film has generated considerable excitement among fans.

In a recent update, Trisha shared a delightful snapshot from the film's musical session, capturing a moment of camaraderie between Megastar Chiranjeevi, herself, and the Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani. Radiating warmth and enthusiasm, Trisha described the experience as "divine and legendary."

Reports suggest that the team recently filmed a song sequence featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, promising fans a visual spectacle that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression. Known for his dynamic dance moves, Chiranjeevi's performance is expected to be a highlight of the film.

"Vishwambhara" is produced on an extravagant scale by Vamsi and Pramod under the prestigious banner of UV Creations. The film also stars Isha Chawla and Surbhi in pivotal roles, adding further depth to the ensemble cast.

With plans for a grand release during Sankranthi 2025, anticipation is building for "Vishwambhara" as fans eagerly await to witness Megastar Chiranjeevi's return to the fantasy genre, coupled with Trisha's captivating presence and MM Keeravani's mesmerizing music.







