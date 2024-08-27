Live
Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’nears ₹100 Cr mark at global box office
Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa. Ranjith, has emerged as a box office success since its Independence Day release. The film has grossed nearly ₹100 crore worldwide, marking Vikram’s career-best opening day collection of ₹26 crore globally. Despite facing stiff competition in its second week, Thangalaan continues to perform well, especially in Tamil Nadu. In Andhra-Telangana, the screen count was expanded by 141 screens, reflecting the film’s strong reception.
The movie’s North India release on August 30th is expected to further boost its box office numbers. Produced by Studio Green Films’ K. E. Gnanavelraja, Thangalaan features stellar performances by Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, and Pasupathy. The film, set against the historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in the 18th and 19th centuries, is supported by G.V. Prakash Kumar’s award-winning music, making it a must-watch period drama.