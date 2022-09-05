Chup: Revenge Of The Artist Trailer - Sunny Deol Is In Search Of Serial Killer

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Sunny Deol teamed up with South India's young and talented actor Dulquer Salman for a physiological thriller 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist'… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped in the intriguing trailer and showcased a glimpse of an edge-of-the-seat thriller. This movie is homage to iconic director Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic movie Kaagaz Ke Phool.

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salman shared the trailer of the movie on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Trailer of #CHUP ! For your review.

Going with the trailer, Sunny Deol who is essaying the role of a cop opened up with a dialogue, "Sir, we have got a new kind of serial killer who is giving stars to people who give star ratings. A critic's critic" and is seen showcasing a presentation to his higher officials about a new serial killer. He only attacks the film critics and also leaves star marks on their foreheads as critics rate the movies in the same way. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary looked great with their lovely chemistry. Next, Dulquer is also seen doling out, "Unki sabse personal aur best film ko critics ne trash kar diya. Depressed hokar unhone koi film hi nahi banayi" referring ace filmmaker Guru Dutt. Finally, the trailer ends with the BGM of "Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye Toh…" song and Sunny is seen chasing down the mystery with a few clues!

Speaking about the movie, R Balki doled out, "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don't think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan's and Chup has his touch!!!"

Even Sunny Deol said, "It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki's vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting."

Next Dulquer Salmaan added "I have done different films in my career, however, this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and its story. It feels like you're looking into someone's inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me".

Chup movie will now be released on 23rd September, 2022 in the theatres! It is directed by ace filmmaker R Balki and is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada and Gauri Shinde under the Pen Movies banner.