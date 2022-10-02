Cinematic depictions of Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi was a key Indian independence movement leader known for employing non-violent resistance against British rule to successfully lead the campaign. He was the pioneer of Satyagraha — the resistance of alleged tyranny through mass civil disobedience, firmly founded upon ahimsa or total nonviolence — which inspired movements for civil rights and freedom around the world. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birthday on Sunday, acknowledging that his ideas and philosophy are still alive and cinema has in its way promoted it, his life will be brought on screen through several movies. On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here's a list of Tollywood films which showcased the life of Gandhi.



Mahatma



"Mahatma" is a 2009 film starring Srikanth and Bhavana under the direction of Krishna Vamsi. The film's core point turns around the importance of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and how it brings change in the lead actor.

Shankar Dada Zindabad



"Shankar Dada Zindabad" starring Chiranjeevi and Karishma Kotak directed by Prabhudeva. Dilip Prabhavalkar reprises his role as Mahatma Gandhi. Te film's main plot is how a man gets hallucinated and sees Gandhi beside him which helps him to start a second innings doing good to the society.

Gandhigiri



"Gandhigiri" is a film Sanoj Mishra directorial released in 2016. The story revolves around an NRI guy who follows Gandhi's principles tries to bring change in people around him who are going in a wrong path due to circumstances by sharing the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. Additionally, it exhibits how Gandhian values continue to remain relevant and can bring peace if implemented effectively.

Welcome Back Gandhi



"Welcome Back Gandhi", directed by A Balakrishnan starring S Kanagaraj as Gandhi tells us the story of what if Gandhi came back after 60 years to continue Satyagraha movement. It shows how Gandhi needs to deal with the various social, economical and political issues that exist within the country.

1948 Akhanda Bharat



The film which was recently released in 2022 under the direction of Eswar Babu Dhulipudi starring Ragunandhan as Gandhi and Arya Vardhan Raj as Godse showcases the scenario which happened before the assassination of Mahatma. The main plot of the film deals with what made Godse to kill Gandhi.