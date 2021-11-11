CMA Awards 2021: Check Out The Winner's List Of This Gala Award Ceremony

The last night was a complete gala one as the most awaited Country Music Awards 2021 were presented to all the winners. The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards event was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and the event was hosted by Luke Bryan. Well, Chris Stapleton bagged the maximum number of awards which also include Male Vocalist of the Year, Album, Single and Song of the Year.



On the other hand, Stapleton also bagged six awards in total four categories. Carly Pearce was honoured with the Female Vocalist of the Year award. Well, let us also check out the complete winner's list…

Entertainer of the Year

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs - WINNER

• Miranda Lambert

• Chris Stapleton

• Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

• Gabby Barrett

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Maren Morris

• Carly Pearce - WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

• Dierks Bentley

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion - WINNER

• Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne - WINNER

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

• Jimmie Allen - WINNER

• Ingrid Andress

• Gabby Barrett

• Mickey Guyton

• HARDY

Album of the Year

• 29, Carly Pearce

• Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

• Heart, Eric Church

• Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

• Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Single of the Year

• "Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

• "The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett

• "Hell Of A View," Eric Church

• "One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

• "Starting Over," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Song of the Year

• "Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

• "The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

• "Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

• "One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

• "Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

• "Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan

• "Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

• "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert

• "Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

• "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney - WINNER

Music Video of the Year

• "Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

• "Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

• "Gone," Dierks Bentley

• "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

• "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney - WINNER

Musician of the Year

• Jenee Fleenor - WINNER

• Paul Franklin

• Aaron Sterling

• Ilya Toshinskiy

• Derek Wells

Even the Hollywood stars like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dan & Shay, Zac Brown Band and Gabby Barrett made the night turn into a gala one with their fantabulous performances…