'Cobra': Chiyaan Vikram's Next Movie…

Vikram is known for his unique movie selections. This man always comes up with interesting subjects and turns heads with his ultimate acting skills. After 'Kadaram Kondan', Vikram is coming up with 'Cobra', a high-budget movie and stands as his 58th film. Being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, this movie is making noise with its title itself.

According to speculations, Vikram's character in this movie will have a link with 'Cobra' which is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Having Srinidhi Shetty as a female lead, Irfan Pathan is playing a pivotal role in this movie. The ace music maestro A R Rahman is going to score music for this mind-boggling stunt sequence movie.

Here is the motion poster of the movie which is creating a huge buzz on the internet…