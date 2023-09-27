Confusion in TFI as ‘Salaar’ eyes on Christmas season

PAN Indian film “Salaar,” starring Prabhas, should have hit the screens on September 28. This Prashanth Neel’s directorial was postponed due to a delay in post-production works. The latest buzz is that “Salaar” will grace the big screens on December 22.

Few other films have also announced the release date in December. Venkatesh and SaileshKolanu collaboration film “Saindhav,”Nithiin’s“Extra Ordinary Man,” Nani’s film with debut director Shouryuv “Hi Nanna,” and Sudheer Babu’s“Harom Hara” have also targeted Christmas 2023 release but all the plans might be altered if this Prabhas starrer biggie arrives for Christmas 2023.

It will be tough for these films to stand their ground opposite mighty “Salaar,” and they will be forced to postpone or prepone the release plans. The makers of “Hi Nanna,”“Saindhav,”“Extra Ordinary Man,” and “Harom Hara” are eagerly waiting for the announcement of “Salaar” makers. As per the latest update, ‘Salaar’ release date is expected to be revealed on September 29 which will be one day after the first announced release date.







































