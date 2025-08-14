Coolie Movie Review 2025: Rajinikanth’s Energy Shines but Story Falls Flat

Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released on August 14. It stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. Rajinikanth brings his trademark style and energy. His fans will enjoy every moment he's on screen.

Coolie is a treat mainly for Rajinikanth fans. His screen presence carries the film. But for general audiences, the weak writing and slow narration may be a letdown.