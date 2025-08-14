Live
- After repealing, Punjab Cabinet withdraws land pooling policy notification
- Shaheen Group Serves Defamation Notice of ₹10 Crore Against Misleading Social Media Campaign
- FICCI and AMPIN’s Flagship Event Focuses on 100% Renewable Roadmap for Customers
- Bihar: PMAY, PM-KISAN emerging as boon for Vaishali residents, beneficiaries express gratitude
- 50 years of 'Sholay': Sachin Pilgaonkar spills the beans on the five star amenities on the sets of 'Sholay
- Zareen Khan calls micro-dramas the future of content
- Heavy rains predicted in parts of AP amid low pressure area in Bay of Bengal
- Playing County Cricket for Hampshire taught me lessons I will carry for life, says Tilak Varma
- Coolie and War 2 Box Office Update: Rajinikanth and NTR Shine Over Independence Weekend
- Where Speed Meets Strategy In The Colour Gaming World
Coolie Movie Review 2025: Rajinikanth’s Energy Shines but Story Falls Flat
Highlights
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna. Released on August 14, the film is praised for Rajinikanth’s powerful screen presence but criticized for its weak story and slow pace. Read the full review.
Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released on August 14. It stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. Rajinikanth brings his trademark style and energy. His fans will enjoy every moment he's on screen.
Coolie is a treat mainly for Rajinikanth fans. His screen presence carries the film. But for general audiences, the weak writing and slow narration may be a letdown.
#Coolie a very clever film with so many layers and characters with equal importance.— Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) August 14, 2025
Loki cooked full meals for Thalaivar fans. Extracted best for and from #Thalaivar.
A FULL BLAST RAJINI PADAM🔥
Love you Thalaiva, Forever grateful Loki and Ani 🔥🤘🏽❤️#CoolieFDFS…
Next Story